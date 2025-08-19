Roman Reigns Reaches WWE Milestone

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has reached a significant milestone in his career. Today, August 19, 2025, marks the 15-year anniversary of his first-ever televised in-ring appearance.

Long before he was “The Tribal Chief,” Reigns signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2010 and began his career in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). On August 19, 2010, he made his television debut under the name “Roman Leakee,” competing in a 15-man battle royal.

He would continue to use the “Leakee” name throughout his time in FCW and in his early NXT run. In September 2012, he officially adopted the “Roman Reigns” name before making his NXT television debut that October, just one month before he would debut on the main roster as part of The Shield at Survivor Series.

Since those early days in FCW, Reigns has gone on to have one of the most decorated careers in WWE history. He is a six-time world champion, holding the WWE Championship four times and the Universal Championship twice. His last reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was a record-breaking one, lasting 1,316 days. He is also a former Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion, making him a Grand Slam Champion.

The 15-year anniversary of his debut comes as Reigns is in the middle of a new rivalry on Raw. He is currently feuding with Seth Rollins and his faction. Bronson Reed, who has been taunting “The Tribal Chief” by stealing his shoes. The two are now set to collide at the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31.