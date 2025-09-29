Roman Reigns Returns On WWE Raw

“The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has made his surprise return to WWE television. On the September 29 episode of Monday Night Raw, Reigns appeared during the main event, attacking Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision and helping his cousins, The Usos, secure a victory in a chaotic Tornado Tag Team match.

The return marks Reigns’s first appearance on WWE programming in a month and signals a major escalation in the ongoing war between his family and the Vision faction. The return came during the final moments of the brutal Tornado Tag Team main event.

As Breakker and Reed had Jey and Jimmy Uso stacked up and were preparing to finish the match, Reigns’s music hit to a massive ovation from the Raleigh, North Carolina crowd. “The Head of the Table” came down to the ring with a steel chair and, since the weapon was legal under the match’s no-disqualification rules, proceeded to lay out both members of The Vision. His interference allowed The Usos to recover and get the pinfall victory.

This was Roman Reigns’s first appearance since the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on August 31. On that night, after successfully defeating Bronson Reed in a singles match, Reigns was the victim of a post-match assault by the entire Vision faction, which was the storyline reason for his month-long absence.

