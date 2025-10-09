Roman Reigns Says “You Have To Get What Is Yours” To Succeed In WWE

Former long-reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently shared his philosophy on the cutthroat, competitive nature of the WWE locker room, stating that there is not enough room for everyone at the top. The “Tribal Chief,” who has been a main event star for the past decade, explained that unlike in Hollywood, where a cast might work to make the top stars look good, every superstar in WWE is actively trying to take the top spot for themselves.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns was asked about his role in elevating his cousins, The Usos, through The Bloodline storyline and whether there was room for everyone at the top.

“There’s not enough room in WWE. There’s not enough real estate. You have to get what is yours, and that’s what I’m trying to teach these guys. You have to take it now. This ain’t Hollywood. There is no number one. Cody (Rhodes) can try to put it there, I can try to put it there, but everybody is trying to take these spots and come up. Nobody cares if you’re doing good today. That’s how the WWE is. It’s not like Hollywood where they put a number on it and everybody serves the top spot and tries to make one and two look good. They don’t care if I look good. They want the good life. They want to be in the promised land. It’s not the titles, it’s the space [makes small space with his hands] I’m speaking of.”

He is now set to continue his own fight to stay at the top this Saturday, October 11, when he faces “Big” Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.