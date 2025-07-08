Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns Is Scared To Return Amid WWE Absence

Roman Reigns won’t be seen in WWE again, at least according to Paul Heyman, who has claimed that OTC is too afraid to return to the squared circle. Reigns hasn’t appeared since the Raw after WrestleMania 41, one night after he and CM Punk lost to Seth Rollins thanks to Heyman aligning with the latter.

When Heyman grabbed the mic on the July 7, edition of WWE Raw, the arena was flooded with chants for Roman Reigns. Heyman dismissed the crowd’s chants, declaring that Roman Reigns doesn’t “have the balls” to confront this new era.

"Roman Reigns doesn't have the balls to come back and step up against us." – Paul Heyman



ROMAN REIGNS IS RETURNING AT SNME ??#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QQVKKsifde — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) July 8, 2025

Heyman’s fiery comments have left fans intrigued as to when Reigns will return, with some speculating that it could come as soon as Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend. Whatever’s next, Reigns will have his work cut out against the might of Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.