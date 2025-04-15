Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, CM Punk
Roman Reigns Slams Seth Rollins And CM Punk: ‘They’re Both Pieces Of S**t’

by Andrew Ravens

At WWE WrestleMania 41, the main event of night one will feature a triple threat match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. In a recent build-up video posted by WWE on YouTube, Reigns asserted his negative feelings towards his opponents. 

The Tribal Chief didn’t hold back on his feelings regarding both stars. He stated, “They’re both pieces of shit. There ain’t no f***ing question this place is better when I’m in charge.”

Interestingly, Rollins and CM Punk had a singles match on the January 6, 2014, edition of Raw, which Rollins won. This remains their only official one-on-one encounter in WWE. 

They were originally scheduled to compete for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL before Punk sustained an injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble event.

Adding another layer to the narrative, Reigns also took to social media on Monday to reflect on his position within WWE, stating how he should have maintained a tighter grip on the company’s control around the same time last year.

