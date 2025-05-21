Roman Reigns in Talks for Live-Action Street Fighter Film (Report)

Roman Reigns is no stranger to action, and now the OTC could be making a huge leap to the big screen. According to Deadline, Reigns is currently in talks to join the cast of Legendary’s upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. Though Reigns’ involvement has yet to be confirmed, he may potentially star alongside Andrew Koji (Bullet Train), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and Noah Centineo (Warfare) in the movie based on Capcom’s iconic video game franchise.

While details on the plot remain top secret, it has been confirmed that Bad Trip director Kitao Sakurai will helm the project, which is being co-developed with Capcom. The Street Fighter series has seen several film adaptations, both in live action and animation, and was referenced in 2018’s pop-culture hit Ready Player One.

This wouldn’t mark Reigns’ first foray into Hollywood. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion previously appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, portraying Mateo, the brother of Luke Hobbs (Reigns’ real-life cousin Dwayne Johnson.) He also made a cameo in the Netflix comedy The Wrong Missy, starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus.

With John Cena, The Rock, and Dave Bautista succeeding in the world of acting, will Roman Reigns be next to join their ranks? Time will tell…



