Roman Reigns’ Street Fighter Filming Schedule: 4-Week September Commitment

Roman Reigns will begin his four-week filming commitment for the upcoming Street Fighter movie on September 2nd. The former WWE Champion is set to wrap his on-set work during the week of September 26th, assuming production stays on schedule.

Key Filming Details

Production Timeline : Street Fighter doesn’t begin filming until September 2025

: Street Fighter doesn’t begin filming until September 2025 Reigns’ Schedule : Four weeks on set (September 2-26, 2025)

: Four weeks on set (September 2-26, 2025) Character Role : Playing Akuma, the iconic demon warrior from the video game franchise

: Playing Akuma, the iconic demon warrior from the video game franchise WWE Impact: Plenty of time for additional WWE appearances before filming begins

Cody Rhodes is also cast in the film but won’t be on set as long as Reigns. The current Undisputed WWE Champion will portray Guile, the American military fighter previously played by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1994 adaptation.

Star-Studded Cast Lineup

The Legendary Entertainment production features an impressive ensemble:

Jason Momoa as Blanka

as Blanka David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

as M. Bison 50 Cent as Balrog

as Balrog Noah Centineo as Ken Masters

as Ken Masters Andrew Koji as Ryu

as Ryu Callina Liang as Chun-Li

Production Status Update

Originally scheduled for March 20, 2026, the film was removed from Sony’s release calendar in March 2025 and delayed indefinitely. Director Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) took over the project from Danny & Michael Philippou, who departed to focus on their horror film “Bring Her Back.”

The extended timeline means Reigns remains available for WWE programming through the summer, including potential appearances following SummerSlam. This scheduling revelation contradicts speculation that his recent WWE storyline developments were setting up an immediate departure for Hollywood commitments.

With both WWE rivals now set to appear as fighters in the video game adaptation, fans will get to see their real-world rivalry translate to the Street Fighter universe when production finally begins.