Update On Roman Reigns Street Fighter Filming Schedule

Roman Reigns will be free soon.

Both the Tribal Chief and his arch-rival Cody Rhodes took time off from WWE recently for filming their roles in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

The American Nightmare, who holds the Undisputed WWE title, returned to the company last week to build his WrestlePalooza match. Since then people have been wondering about the status of the Head of The Table.

PWInsider provided an update on the status of the former Champion ahead of tonight’s PPV and revealed that Roman Reigns is expected to wrap up filming towards the end of September.

This means that the Big Dog is unlikely to make an appearance at WWE’s ESPN debut show tonight, despite Triple H teasing some big surprises for the PLE.

Though it also confirms that Reigns will be free to show up on WWE TV at the start of next month, just in time for the Crown Jewel: Perth event set for October 11.

It’s unknown if the company is actually planning to book him for the Australian PPV but it seems unlikely that he will miss the Survivor Series: WarGames event following the Perth show in November. So we should see the former world champion returning to TV in the coming weeks one way or the other.