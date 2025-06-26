Roman Reigns Lands Movie Role That Would Affect His WWE Schedule For 2025

Roman Reigns is set for a big movie role.

The Tribal Chief has expressed interest in pursuing a Hollywood career on numerous occasions, saying that it would be a waste not to use the skills he has learned in pro wrestling for an acting career. Now it appears that the former WWE Champion is actually making moves to make the transition happen.

Hollywood Reporter recently provided an update on the cast for the upcoming Live Action Street Fighter movie, revealing that rapper 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson has joined the cast. Other names attached to the project include Jason Momoa, and Noah Centineo.

The article also noted that Roman Reigns, real name Joe Anoa’i, is also on the roll call for this upcoming project. He is set to play the role of Akuma.

This isn’t the only recent movie role for the wrestling star as he has a part in the upcoming heist comedy The Pickup, which is set to release in August.

There have been rumblings of the Head of the Table returning to WWE programming soon to start the build for the two-night SummerSlam event.

The Street Fighter movie, however, is expected to begin production in August in Australia. This likely means that Reigns’ WWE return would be short-lived, and he will be off TV again after the biggest party of the Summer.