Roman Reigns To Be Sidelined “Indefinitely”

WWE has announced that former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns is out of action “indefinitely” after suffering what is being reported in storyline as multiple fractured ribs. The announcement was made by Michael Cole on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The on-screen injury is designed to write Reigns off of television for a period of time, as he is slated to begin filming his role in the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie.

The storyline injury is a result of a assault by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker that took place after Reigns’s match at the Clash in Paris premium live event this past Sunday. After defeating Reed in their one-on-one grudge match, Reigns was celebrating when Breakker appeared and speared him through the commentary table. The two members of “The Vision” then continued their attack in the ring.

The brutal assault continued with Reed delivering a trio of his signature Tsunami splashes to “The Tribal Chief,” including one while Reigns was strapped to a stretcher. Jey Uso’s attempt to make the save was stopped by another spear from Breakker. The segment concluded with Reigns being carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

This storyline injury will facilitate Reigns’s absence from WWE programming as he heads to Australia to begin filming his role as Akuma in the “Street Fighter” movie. He is expected to be away for at least a month but is currently advertised to return to WWE television in time for the Survivor Series premium live event in November.

The attack at Clash in Paris is the latest chapter in the ongoing war between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins’s faction, The Vision. With Reigns now on the sidelines, it remains to be seen how his allies, such as Jey Uso and CM Punk, will respond to the brutal actions of Reed and Breakker.