Roman Reigns To Have Role In “The Pickup” Starring Pete Davidson And Eddie Murphy

by Andrew Ravens

Former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video heist comedy The Pickup. It is scheduled for release on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Amazon MGM officially dropped the first poster for the film on May 29th. It showcases a star-studded cast that includes Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson, with Reigns listed among the ensemble.

While Reigns is not headlining, he is expected to to be part of the movie. This role marks another significant Hollywood appearance for the WWE megastar, who previously appeared in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Director Tim Story confirmed Reigns’ involvement in “The Pickup” earlier this year. This dismissed previous rumors that the wrestler was linked to a different comedy project, “Good Fortune.”

This acting venture aligns with Reigns’ current reduced WWE schedule and his previously stated ambitions to explore entertainment avenues beyond the wrestling ring as his in-ring career approaches its later stages.

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

