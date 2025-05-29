Roman Reigns To Have Role In “The Pickup” Starring Pete Davidson And Eddie Murphy

Former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video heist comedy The Pickup. It is scheduled for release on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Amazon MGM officially dropped the first poster for the film on May 29th. It showcases a star-studded cast that includes Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson, with Reigns listed among the ensemble.

While Reigns is not headlining, he is expected to to be part of the movie. This role marks another significant Hollywood appearance for the WWE megastar, who previously appeared in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

It's everyone for themselves. The Pickup premieres August 6 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/xhcYfSp9Yl — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) May 28, 2025

Director Tim Story confirmed Reigns’ involvement in “The Pickup” earlier this year. This dismissed previous rumors that the wrestler was linked to a different comedy project, “Good Fortune.”

This acting venture aligns with Reigns’ current reduced WWE schedule and his previously stated ambitions to explore entertainment avenues beyond the wrestling ring as his in-ring career approaches its later stages.