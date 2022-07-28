Watch: Roman Reigns Comments on Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement

Last Friday, Vince McMahon announced his retirement, bringing an end to his four-decade career as part of WWE.

McMahon’s retirement comes one month after he stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE, due to the ongoing investigation against him.

The former Chairman is alleged to have paid over $12 million to multiple women over 16 years in Non-Disclosure Agreements.

The Tribal Chief reacts

Many WWE Superstars personally benefited from pushes by Vince McMahon, but few stars were treated better than Roman Reigns.

Under McMahon, Reigns was pushed heavily as one of the company’s biggest stars, earning a mixed response from fans.

It wouldn’t be until Reigns turned heel in August 2020 that he would win over his critics, and has dominated WWE since then.

While signing autographs following a recent appearance on the Today Show, and was asked for his comments on McMahon’s retirement.

“I just wish him nothing but luck and happiness in the future. It’s been great.” Roman Reign on Vince McMahon’s retirement.

There’s no word on what McMahon plans on doing with all his newly-acquired free time now that he’s retired.

McMahon’s Future

Vince McMahon may be retired, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be enjoying life away from WWE.

After the two articles from the Wall Street Journal, which made the claims against McMahon, the authors have teased another article coming very soon, and have been speaking to former employees.

McMahon is still under investigation by WWE’s board, who are under investigation themselves over claims they breached their duties to shareholders, by not mentioning the McMahon scandal prior to it going public