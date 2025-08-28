Roman Reigns Won’t Choose Between WWE & Hollywood

Roman Reigns may have Hollywood aspirations, but the OTC isn’t prepared to choose between the silver screen and the squared circle. Appearing on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, Reigns shared his bold goal: to be both an active WWE Superstar and a Hollywood A-Lister simultaneously.

“I wanted to be the first guy who could do both. Damn near lead a movie. And then also still, you know, main event, a pay per view. I don’t want to stop being a WWE Superstar in order to wear other hats… I’m always going to be Roman Reigns.”

Of course, Reigns isn’t the first WWE name to dip a toe into acting. Whilst he acknowledges that John Cena has reached massive success on the big screen as his WWE career took a back seat, Reigns plans to do things differently.

“He [John] did it his way. But to really be able to do both and like damn near lead a movie and then also still, you know, main event a pay per view and to have that type of responsibility, because there’s a lot riding on that.”

Reigns has taken some acting roles in the past and will be a part of the highly-anticipated Street Fighter remake that’ll also feature Cody Rhodes. Even as his star in Hollywood continues to grow, Reigns remains a wrestler at heart.

“I don’t want to stop being a WWE Superstar in order to wear other hats. I’m always going to be a WWE Superstar. I’m always going to be Roman Reigns and I don’t want to ever have to choose.”

On WWE TV, Reigns has found himself embroiled in a feud with Bronson Reed and a match between the two will happen at Clash in Paris. Whatever comes next, expect the OTC to show his talent and charisma, both in and out of the ring.