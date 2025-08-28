Roman Reigns Reveals His Key Beliefs to WWE Mastery

Roman Reigns’ name will go down in WWE history as one of the all-time greats with a plethora of accolades and records to his name. Speaking to the What’s Your Story? podcast, however, Reigns made clear to Stephanie McMahon that his road to the very top of professional wrestling was not without work and started with a single step.

“At the end of the day, you have to put the reps in, you have to grind it out. You have to get your 10,000 hours, and you have to kind of get close to a mastery of what you’re trying to do before you can truly go all in on it.”

Now, Reigns has indeed ‘mastered’ WWE as one of the promotion’s biggest-ever stars who continue to gets thunderous ovations. Despite reaching the top, the OTC continues to look for ways to improve, whether it’s in the ring or on the mic.

“Once you’ve done something over and over… you get to where you’ve done things so many times, you know how to clean it up, make it. When we do our promos, I’m always thinking: how do I tighten it up because I’m so wordy. How do I make it more concise to the point?”

Punctuality is key to mastering a skill, according to the Tribal Chief. For Reigns, being late not only displays a poor work ethic, but a lack of respect to those around you.

“Being late is actually being disrespectful to other people’s time. Other people’s time is just as important as your time, so be on time.”

Reigns’ combination of dedication, drive, and punctuality has made one of the most dominant Superstars of all time, with or without a championship. As fans continue to rally behind their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns will continue to find ways to improve in the ring.