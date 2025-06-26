Roman Reigns’ WWE Return Is “On The Horizon”

A new update has emerged regarding the return of Roman Reigns to WWE programming, suggesting “The Tribal Chief” could be back in time for the company’s biggest party of the summer. Reigns was last seen on the April 21 episode of Monday Night Raw, the night after WrestleMania 41.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, Reigns’ name has recently appeared in internal discussions, which typically signals that a return is being planned.

“It seems that time of year again—Roman Reigns’ return is on the horizon,” WrestleVotes posted on X. “Sources indicate his name has popped up internally in recent weeks, typically signaling the wheels are in motion for a return heading into the biggest party of the summer.”

Reigns was written off television after being brutally attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The attack came one night after Reigns’ former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, betrayed both him and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

During Reigns’ absence, Seth Rollins has continued to mention his name in promos, hinting that their long-standing feud may be reignited upon his return. We will provide further updates on Roman Reigns’ WWE return as more information becomes available.