Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule Updated, Added To Another PLE

The schedule for Roman Reigns’ return tour is filling up, as he has now been confirmed for two more episodes of Monday Night Raw and the upcoming Clash in Paris premium live event.

It was previously announced that Reigns would be at the August 18th episode of Raw in Philadelphia. He has now also been added to the August 25th edition of the show, which will take place at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England, as part of WWE’s European tour.

That European tour leads directly into the Clash in Paris PLE on August 31, and a new report from WrestleVotes has confirmed that Reigns is now scheduled for that event as well. “We’re told that decision came rather recently, as Reigns wasn’t involved in early creative plans—explaining his absence from the initial promotion,” the report stated. While his opponent has not yet been named, his addition is a major one for the international show.

The additions to Reigns’ schedule come as his war with the new World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, and his faction, The Vision, continues to escalate. On this past week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the show ended with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed standing tall after laying out Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight. It is expected that Reigns’ opponent for Clash in Paris will come from this heated rivalry.