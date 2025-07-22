Ron Killings Reveals ‘We Want Truth’ Movement Reached Nearly 100 Million People

R-Truth’s release from WWE sparked a global fan movement in outrage, a movement that resulted in Ron Killings being rehired by WWE mere days later. In a recent interview on Casual Conversations with The Classic, the veteran WWE performer opened up about the overwhelming fan support that led to his return.

“You’re talking about almost 100 million people that were viewing and being a part of this one movement… it was a unifying moment for me. And it pretty much showed me, man, that I am well, well, well loved.”

Dubbed the “We Want Truth” campaign, the movement became a viral expression of admiration for the longtime star. Killings described the movement as a “truly unifying moment” that showed that fans can use their voice to change plans.

“It was moving… Celebrities from different walks of life, man. Every race, nationality, every [group], bro. It was a worldwide show of love, man, and investment and just appreciation.”

The movement reflects the power of grassroots fan campaigns to influence corporate decisions in the wrestling industry. In the 2010s, fan support for Bryan Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) forced WWE to put him in a high-profile role at WrestleMania 30.

Killings’ return to WWE stands as a testament to the influence of authentic fan-driven momentum—highlighting how digital communities can reshape careers, storylines, and contract negotiations in today’s wrestling landscape.



