Ron Killings Fires Back at Critics: “I’m Driving Now”

WWE veteran Ron Killings delivered a fiery response to critics during his appearance on Busted Open Radio, defending his recent character transformation and career decisions.

The 53-year-old superstar, who shed his R-Truth persona and cut his signature dreadlocks on WWE Raw this week, didn’t hold back when addressing those questioning his choices.

“How you gonna tell me why I cut my hair?! I do what I wanna do. It ain’t that nice time no more. I’m not angry. I just won’t be taken advantage of no more. Things gon’ change around here. I’m driving now.”

Killings’ comments came after Busted Open Radio host Bully Ray suggested he shouldn’t reference his “Truth” persona anymore. The veteran fired back with explicit language, asserting his independence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQNCZPCUa94

“Who the f*** he talking to? Who is he telling me who I am? I know who I am. They better put some respect on my name. I feel different. I feel more alive than I have ever felt.”

The transformation follows Killings’ dramatic WWE return at Money in the Bank on June 7, just one week after reports of his release sparked fan outcry. WWE subsequently offered him a new contract, allowing him to perform under his real name.

Wrestling legends Mark Henry and others have praised the reinvention as a powerful career move for the two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.