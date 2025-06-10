Ron Killings: “Put Some RESPECT On My Name!”

Ron Killings has made an impactful return to WWE, and fans have Triple H and Nick Khan to thank for his return. Taking to X, Killings name-dropped WWE’s CCO and President when discussing his return. Killings also declared that people “put some RESPECT on my name,” demonstrating his more serious side.

How? = YOU… Yall brought me back!!They heard, listened, felt, and understood. Thank you @TripleH?? @WWE and man… thank you Nick Khan for allowing R-Truth to set me free!!! Im driving now…I AM Ron KILLINGS I AM THE TRUTH THE WHOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH, Now put some… — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 10, 2025

The post followed a dramatic segment on Raw, where Killings delivered a heartfelt promo and cut off his signature braids. Staring right into the camera, he declared: “The truth has set me free—I am Ron Killings,” seemingly marking an end to the fun-loving R-Truth character.

The emotional reinvention marked one of the most striking character shifts in recent WWE memory, closing the door on years of comedic antics. Killings’ new side was on clear display at WWE Money in the Bank, where he attacked John Cena, the man R-Truth once called his ‘childhood hero.’

The veteran wrestler is back and with a new attitude. Whether it leads to a serious singles push or a high-profile feud, the WWE Universe is now seeing a side of Ron Killings they’ve never seen before.