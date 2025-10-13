Ronda Rousey: “I Don’t Sit Around Thinking About My Legacy”

Ronda Rousey, a trailblazer who reached the pinnacle of both mixed martial arts and professional wrestling, has revealed that she does not spend time reflecting on her own incredible legacy. The former UFC and WWE Champion, who is one of the most recognizable combat sports athletes in history, explained that her focus has completely shifted to her family life and that her days as the “Baddest Woman on the Planet” feel like a distant memory.

During a recent interview with Evan Mack at New York City Comic Con, Rousey was asked if she ever thinks about her legacy in the world of combat sports.

“I mean, most of my days are just revolved around Miss Rachel right now. I don’t sit around thinking about my legacy. I have accomplished so much. I’m like, ‘don’t eat that. Oh, come inside. Where’s Paul?’ So I’m deep in the trenches of momming really hard. And what I don’t have is time for reflection. So sometimes people will remind me of like, oh yeah, remember when you did that one thing a long time ago? I’m like, ‘oh my god, I did have an entire judo career. I forgot that I went to Luxembourg.’ So yeah, it’s kind of weird. I’m so removed from it. It’s like I forgot that I am/was famous.”

She was the inaugural UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, a UFC Hall of Famer, and is widely credited with bringing women’s mixed martial arts to the mainstream. She later transitioned to WWE, where she became both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion and won the Women’s Royal Rumble match, solidifying her status as a top star in two different industries.