Ronda Rousey Explains Why She Refused To Tap To Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey has confirmed some reports about Becky Lynch.

The two women started feuding in late 2018, and they were originally supposed to face each other at the Survivor Series PPV in November that year. After Lynch suffered an injury during the build to this bout, however, Ronda ended up facing Charlotte Flair at the event instead.

During a recent appearance on The Lapsed Fan podcast, Ronda Rousey talked about this feud and confirmed some rumors from the time. The former UFC star admitted that she refused to tap out to Becky Lynch.

The former WWE star claimed that her mother AnnMaria De Mars, who was the first American woman to win a gold medal at the World Judo Championship would have disowned her if she tapped on TV:

“It was proposed that I tap out to her armbar at Survivor Series, and I said, ‘My mother would disown me.’ Anytime anyone’s actually ever arm-barred me in real life, I’ve just let them dislocate it and I limp arm out. That’s why my ligaments are all f*cked up in this arm. So, I’m not gonna do it. Anytime anyone ever choked me out in competition, I just went out, and I don’t tap. I no tap motherf*cker. That’s how it is.”

Ronda Rousey later mentioned that the only person she ever allowed to submit her was fellow MMA star Shayna Baszler, who defeated the former champion at SummerSlam 2023.

Becky Lynch would finally get to face Ronda in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in a triple threat also involving Flair. The Man would go on to win the bout with a backslide pin on Rousey.

During the same interview, the 38-year-old also made some remarks about Alexa Bliss that have caused uproar among the wrestling community. You can check out Bliss’ response to it here.