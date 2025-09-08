Ronda Rousey Rules Out WWE Return, Wants To Grow Family

Ronda Rousey parted ways with WWE in August 2023 and put her friend Shayna Baszler over on her way out at that year’s SummerSlam. Since then, fans have speculated about whether she might return to the company, but that doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

Speaking with Yahoo Sports, Rousey revealed that when she departed, WWE told her the door would always be open for a return. Two years later though, Rousey doesn’t see herself leaving her family at home to be on the road.

“I just don’t think I could ever be on the road with the company again. I have two girls now, and hopefully we can have some more soon, I’d love that. And there’s just no room in my life to be able to maintain that lifestyle and a family at the same time.”

Rousey added that she has no reason to go back, as the only thing that’d win her back would be the prospect of doing more with the Four Horsewomen of MMA. With Shafir, Duke, and Baszler all gone from WWE, Rousey struggles to see herself making a return to a WWE ring.

“I feel like I’ve already accomplished everything that I wanted to in WWE and all that’s really left for me is to go there and have fun with my friends, and none of my friends are there anymore.”

Rousey recently shared that she believes WWE will downplay her legacy, a legacy that includes being one of the first women to headline WrestleMania. Beyond WWE’s biggest show, Rousey was a multi-time Women’s Champion, won the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, and unified the NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in 2023.

Now, Rousey is enjoying life after wrestling. With her family taking priority, and the possibility of more children coming, fans likely have seen the last of her in the ring.