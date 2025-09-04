Ronda Rousey Believes WWE Will Erase Her Wrestling Influence

Ronda Rousey’s arrival in WWE in 2018 was a massive deal that made headlines in the mainstream for the wrestling giant. Now though, Rousey’s time in WWE is history, and she believes that her legacy in the ring will soon be swept under the rug.

While speaking on the Lapsed Fan podcast, Rousey was asked about the ongoing growth of WWE’s women’s division, and whether she will be recognized. Rather than be highlighted as a massive female star who helped WWE’s women’s division grow in significance, Rousey said that “I don’t know if I’ll be part of that story about how women are main eventers.”

Rousey was part of the first women’s match to headline WrestleMania, a feat many feel would not have happened if not for the star power of the UFC alum. That match saw Rousey, then the Raw Women’s Champion lose to Becky Lynch in a winner-takes-all triple threat which included SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

While Rousey believes WWE won’t give her the proper credit, the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion “don’t give a f***!” Rousey claimed that there’s a lot of “badass f***** gangster s*** that no one’s ever gonna know about.” Rather than be annoyed, Rousey doesn’t care, saying that she does this “gangster s***” not for the praise or credit, but because it’s what she wants to do.

Rousey parted ways with WWE in 2023 and took a loss on her way out to her friend Shayna Baszler. Rousey has spoken critically of her time with WWE, especially the time under Vince McMahon. While Rousey has also spoken highly of her fellow women as part of the roster, she believes their names will be etched in the history books, without her involved.