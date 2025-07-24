Ronda Rousey’s Postpartum Training Videos Spark WWE Return Speculation

Bottom Line: Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey is openly documenting her postpartum fitness journey on Instagram while WWE reportedly maintains interest in her potential return.

Ronda Rousey is capturing attention across combat sports with her inspiring postpartum training journey. The former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and multi-time WWE titleholder has been sharing honest Instagram videos showcasing her return to fitness after giving birth to her second child earlier this year.

Unlike her private recovery after her first child, Rousey is now embracing transparency to help others facing similar challenges.

“I’m going to try and be a little more brave and not go through this journey in secret but share it in hopes it helps anyone out there going through something similar”

In a surprising twist, Rousey has been training with former UFC rival Cat Zingano, whom she defeated in just 14 seconds in 2015. Their collaboration has generated significant social media engagement, with training videos earning tens of thousands of likes.

According to Wrestling Observer‘s Bryan Alvarez, WWE remains interested in working with Rousey again despite previous tensions. The company’s reported interest comes as Rousey has expressed admiration for Triple H’s current creative direction, a stark contrast to her criticisms of previous WWE management.

While Rousey has stated she’s not neurologically fit for MMA competition due to concussion history, entertainment wrestling presents different demands, leaving the door open for a potential WWE return.