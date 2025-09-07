Roxanne Perez: AJ Lee Is Wrestling’s Greatest Return

AJ Lee is finally back in WWE over a decade after parting ways with the promotion in 2015. Fans and Superstars alike to see the three-time former Divas Champion back in the promotion, and perhaps none are more excited than Roxanne Perez.

On X, a post claimed that Lee’s return during the September 5, episode of WWE SmackDown marked the greatest return in the history of women’s wrestling. This caught the attention of Perez, who argued that Lee’s return is the best return period, regardless of sex.

It’s hardly a surprise that Perez is excited by Lee’s return. The Prodigy has often heralded AJ as an inspiration for her own wrestling career. Perez has even said that she can’t retire until she gets a match with AJ Lee, a match that is now a genuine possibility. During her youth, Roxanne would show her support for Lee at events and dress as AJ for Halloween, as seen in the images below.

Perez and Lee have yet to interact on WWE TV, but with AJ expected at the upcoming Raw, their interaction may be mere days away. As fans eagerly await what’s next for AJ Lee, Roxanne Perez is grateful to have been able to witness what she considers the greatest wrestling return of all time.