Roxanne Perez Emotional On Cora Jade’s WWE Release: “I Absolutely Love Cora So Much”

WWE Raw Superstar Roxanne Perez recently shared her heartfelt thoughts on the WWE release of her longtime friend and former tag team partner, Elayna Black (formerly Cora Jade). She reflected on her own journey to the main roster.

Black was released in early May 2025 and is nearing free agency. Speaking to Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Perez got emotional discussing Black’s departure.

“I absolutely love Cora so much… we definitely talked about making it to the WWE together before we even made it,” Perez stated. “When I look back at my NXT career… I just see Cora and how much she helped me, how much she helped me with my character work, and to be comfortable with who I am.”

Despite her sadness, Perez is optimistic about Black’s future. “It’s hard to do it without her now, but I know she’s gonna absolutely kill it in whatever she decides to do. I think everybody should definitely keep an eye on Elayna Black because she’s gonna do some really cool things.”