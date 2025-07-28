Roxanne Perez Explains How Finn Balor Handpicked Her for Judgment Day Faction

Roxanne Perez’s integration into Judgment Day wasn’t accidental—it was a calculated recruitment by Finn Balor who recognized her NXT accomplishments and potential to balance the faction’s gender dynamics.

Speaking on “Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic,” the 22-year-old WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion revealed the strategic thinking behind her addition to one of WWE’s most dominant factions.

“I feel like everybody saw my journey on NXT and everything I was able to accomplish. I was pretty much the most accomplished NXT women’s champion from that era,” Perez explained. “So, I’m sure Finn Balor saw that. He saw why people call me the prodigy is because I am the youngest on the roster and I’ve already mastered everything about that ring. So, he needed someone to come in and help the judgment day.”

The recruitment addressed a clear numerical imbalance within the group’s structure. “You got JD, you got Dom, you got Finn, but you only have Raquel and Liv. So, why not add a third to the mixture and someone that can help the judgment day keep all the gold,” Perez noted.

Her integration has already proven successful, with Perez emphasizing her growing relationship with tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez. “What better faction to be a part of than one of the best in WWE history. I got voted in. So I’m very happy about that. And I think, you know, Raquel, she’s warming up to me a little bit. I got the win for her on Monday Night Raw and we got the win on Evolution.”

This strategic addition showcases Judgment Day’s evolution from a pure numbers game to a calculated roster of champions across multiple divisions. With tag team gold secured and Liv Morgan’s return creating potential tension, Perez’s role as the faction’s youngest member becomes increasingly crucial to their continued dominance.