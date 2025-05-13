Tag Team Breaks Up After Raw Loss

It appears that a WWE tag team has broken up after their loss on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The main event of tonight’s show featured a tag team match that saw Rhea Ripley teaming up with IYO SKY to counter the challenge of Giulia & Roxanne Perez.

The ending of the bout saw Giulia battling SKY in the babyface corner when Ripley sneaked a tag. The former NXT Women’s champion was still focused on IYO and she didn’t see The Mami entering the ring.

No More Giulia & Roxanne Perez

Rhea shoved Giulia just as Roxanne was looking for a splash from the top rope and Perez ended up taking out her own tag team partner. Rhea Ripley then hit the Riptide on Giulia to get the victory for her team.

Roxanne Perez was unhappy with these turn of events. She was ranting about how the two needed to regroup and refocus to make an impact in a backstage video the company posted after the show. Giulia, however, told the fellow NXT alumni that there was no ‘we’ anymore before walking out.

This segment suggests that the partnership between the two female stars is over after only two matches as a team and we’re going to see them going their separate ways in coming times.