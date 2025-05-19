Roxanne Perez Officially Joins WWE Raw Roster

Former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has officially been called up to the WWE Raw main roster. The news was shared on social media just before the May 19, 2025, episode of WWE Raw was set to begin.

In a video WWE put out for WWE fans, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was shown giving Perez a Raw contract, which she then signed, making her move official. Perez is set to jump right into action on the May 19th Raw broadcast. She will compete in a tough Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Natalya and “The Man” Becky Lynch.

Many have expected this official move to the Raw brand for some time. Perez made impressive appearances on the main roster earlier in 2025, including at the Royal Rumble and qualifying for a spot in the WWE Elimination Chamber match back in February. After WWE WrestleMania, she briefly teamed up with Giulia, but that partnership ended when Giulia moved to the WWE SmackDown roster last week.

Before she signed with WWE in 2022, Perez had a very good run in Ring of Honor (ROH), where she made history as the first-ever ROH Women’s Champion. Once in NXT, she quickly became a top star, winning the NXT Women’s Championship twice and also holding the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles with Cora Jade.