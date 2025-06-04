Roxanne Perez Wants Taylor Swift For ‘Groundbreaking’ WWE Role

Roxanne Perez has made a splash in WWE in her years with the company, and now she’d love to see Taylor Swift step into the ring. In a conversation on Sports Illustrated’s YouTube channel, Perez was asked which celebrity or pro athlete she’d want to see compete in WWE and was quick to name the music icon.

“I don’t know if we would actually ever see it, but I’m a big fan of Taylor Swift. So, I mean, could you imagine just seeing her in a WWE ring? I think that would be pretty groundbreaking and kind of crazy.”

Though she is yet to lace up her boots for in-ring action, Swift does have some connections to the world of pro wrestling. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist spent her younger years babysitting for Jeff Jarrett, and helped the Jarrett family immensely during the final years of the life of Jeff’s first wife. In late 2023, Swift was spotted with WWE’s Baron Corbin at a Kansas City Chiefs game with both cheering on Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The mere idea of Taylor Swift making a WWE appearance—even briefly—would be a media sensation, drawing attention from both the entertainment world and sports outlets. While it seems unlikely, fans know to never say never in the world of WWE.