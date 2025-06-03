Roxanne Perez Thinks WWE Evolution 2 Will Be Bigger Than 2018 Event

Roxanne Perez is looking forward to WWE’s second-ever all-women’s premium live event, Evolution 2, expected to take place on July 5, 2025, in Uncasville, Connecticut. Perez, a former NXT Women’s Champion, shared her excitement for the show in a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post.

“It’s so amazing. I remember watching the first Evolution when I was probably like 14, 15 and thinking about how one day I want to be a part of that, and to now actually be a part of Evolution 2,” Perez stated.

She acknowledged past doubts about a second event: “So many people thought that maybe it would never happen again. I honestly thought that maybe it wouldn’t. But I had hope, because I feel right now, the women’s division is on fire.”

Perez believes the current strength across all WWE brands will make the upcoming event historic. “I don’t think it’s ever been better across the board. The NXT women’s division, Raw roster, SmackDown roster. So I think that this Evolution is gonna be even bigger than the first one. And I think everybody should definitely tune in,” she added.