Roxanne Perez Opens On Historic Royal Rumble Record

At just 23, Roxanne Perez has solidified her place in WWE history with a record-shattering Royal Rumble performance in February 2025. Though she didn’t leave with a title match at WrestleMania, Perez’s 67-minute odyssey was what many were talking about after the February PLE.

Entering at number three, she outlasted nearly the entire field, yet she didn’t realize her achievement until after the match. Speaking to Cheap Heat, The Prodigy recalled learning of her historic feat.

“I think I didn’t realize I hit a record until I got out of the match and I was like oh really I did.”

The match was Perez’s third time competing in the Royal Rumble, and the chaos in the ring was only matched by the busy times backstage. As Perez shared, she was still getting ready when the match was beginning, despite being the #3 entrant.

“Literally when the match was about to start, I was still in makeup. Actually Alba, she came and she saw me that I was still trying to lace my boots, but trying to get my makeup done at the same time. So, she started lacing my boots for me while I’m getting my makeup and hair finished.”

In addition to her record-breaking performance, Perez is a two-time NXT Women’s Champion, as well as a former NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. After beginning her wrestling career at 13, Perez has earned these career-defining moments.

‘I’ve literally dedicated my entire life to doing this and being here and having all this come into fruition. I feel like I always envisioned myself here. So now that I’m doing it, it’s just like yeah, this is what I’ve worked for since I was like freaking 13.’

Perez’s young age has seen her dubbed ‘The Prodigy’ and at just 23, the future looks bright for the established star. Whether it’s still as part of the Judgment Day, or branching out on her own, Perez’s future success isn’t a question of if, but when.