Rumor Killer On AEW Star Being Part of John Cena Last Time Is Now Tournament

John Cena has announced that people from outside WWE will be taking part in the Last Time is Now tournament to determine his final opponent at the upcoming December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While the larger belief is we’ll see stars from TNA or AAA taking part in the competition, there have been people who have speculated about some of his former rivals who now work for AEW potentially showing up for this opportunity.

One such former rival people have wondered about is Adam Copeland, known to WWE fans as Edge. The feud between the two veterans spanned years, and they shared the ring for almost 200 matches during their shared tenure in WWE.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on these rumors and confirmed that Copeland’s name has never been brought up in a creative meeting for this tournament, and he is not expected to show up on WWE TV anytime soon.

While Cope is not expected to make his WWE return anytime soon, there is another major AEW name whose status remains very much up in the air.

Chris Jericho reportedly has his contract expiring before the end of this year and even President Tony Khan has remained ambiguous about Y2J’s future. You can check out what the former AEW Champion himself said on the matter here.