Rumor Killer on Liv Morgan & Natalya Following House Show Incident

A recent house show incident involving Liv Morgan and Natalya has got people talking.

Morgan is currently involved in a program with Natalya and the two will be doing battle on the July 15 episode of SmackDown.

This could be the blowoff match as Liv will be putting her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam on July 30.

In preparation for their upcoming television match, Liv and Natalya faced off at a live event this past weekend. Liv got the pinfall but after the match, Natalya said something to Liv and seemingly no-sold the finish.

Putting Gossip to Rest

In a since-deleted Tweet, Natalya said that she simply told Liv Morgan “thank you” after the match.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the issue was resolved that very same night. The exact details behind what transpired aren’t known, but there was some backstage heat on Natalya and possibly even Liv over it.

Now, here’s the rumor killer.

Dave notes that there is no heat between Liv and Natalya. It’s been said that Natalya was upset about something but her anger wasn’t directed at Liv despite the footage coming across that way.

Why Liv would be getting any heat is unknown but it appears that this was a spur-of-the-moment situation and probably won’t have long-term consequences.