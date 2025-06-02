Rumor Killer On The Miz’s WWE Status

Despite recent online speculation about The Miz’s WWE status, fueled by observations that he had “unfollowed WWE” on social media, a new report from Fightful Select suggests he is currently not leaving the company. This comes amidst a period where the contract statuses of several WWE veterans have been discussed.

Fightful Select reports that “Though there has been much speculation about The Miz’s status after people noticed him ‘unfollowing WWE,’ we have not been told whatsoever that he’s been informed of his contract not being renewed.”

The act of a WWE superstar unfollowing the company or its officials on social media often triggers rumors among WWE fans about potential departure. However, according to this report, The Miz has not been notified by WWE of any plans not to renew his current contract.

His future with the promotion appears stable for now. He has also yet to publicly comment on the rumors. So far, only three stars have been let know that their contracts will not be renewed.