Rumor Killer on Fake Roman Reigns Image ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2024

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Roman Reigns and a potential return to WWE tonight during SummerSlam.

However, a tweet doing the rounds claiming to be an image of Roman on his way to the building tonight is in fact fake.

Fake Roman Reigns Image

The tweet claimed that Roman has been spotted at a Cleveland airport ahead of the show, but it is actually an image from 2018.

Roman Reigns has been spotted at the Cleveland, Ohio airport ahead of summerslam #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/BNduNczHBS — Wrestlingifs Enjoyer | Rollins wins the WHC today (@SethRollinsson) August 3, 2024

WWE SummerSlam Matches

Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest vs. Gunther WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley vs. Nia Jax Women’s World Championship Match: Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Whether you’re at home or on the go, here’s how you can stream SummerSlam 2024 on different devices:

