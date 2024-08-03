Rumor Killer on Fake Roman Reigns Image ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2024

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Roman Reigns and a potential return to WWE tonight during SummerSlam.
However, a tweet doing the rounds claiming to be an image of Roman on his way to the building tonight is in fact fake.
Fake Roman Reigns Image
The tweet claimed that Roman has been spotted at a Cleveland airport ahead of the show, but it is actually an image from 2018.
WWE SummerSlam Matches
Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther
- WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax
- Women’s World Championship Match: Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
- United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker
- Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee
- Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
Whether you’re at home or on the go, here’s how you can stream SummerSlam 2024 on different devices:
Streaming on Mobile Devices
- Peacock App (U.S. viewers): Available for both iOS and Android devices. Simply download the app, sign in with your subscription details, and start streaming.
- WWE Network App (International viewers): Also available for iOS and Android. Ensure you have a stable internet connection for a smooth viewing experience.