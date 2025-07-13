Rumor Killer On Seth Rollins Money in the Bank Cash-In Plans

Seth Rollins suffered an injury at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event during his match with LA Knight, in a major set back for Mr. Money in the Bank. Though some believed this forced WWE to nix a cash-in attempt, that isn’t the case.

Fightful Select reports that WWE had no intention of booking a cash-in by Rollins on either GUNTHER or Goldberg during the event. The only alteration to the original lineup was LA Knight’s victory in the match Rollins was upported to win.

Rollins has held the Money in the Bank briefcase for over a month now, and this marks his second time holding the case. Whatever plan WWE has for his cash-in attempt, it was never supposed to come at Money in the Bank.

At this time, details remain scarce about Rollins’ injury, and fans will have to wait and see when Seth Rollins can return to in-ring competition. The timing of his injury is especially unfortunate, with SummerSlam fast approaching.