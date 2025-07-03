Rusev And Lana’s Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon Stolen From Valet

AEW star Rusev (Miro) and his wife, former WWE star Lana (CJ Perry), had their Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon stolen recently. In a post on her Instagram account, Lana revealed that the luxury vehicle was taken from a valet service.

Lana stated that the theft occurred at Erewhon and Equinox, and she expressed her frustration with the lack of security cameras in the parking lot of such expensive establishments.

“@tobemiro & my G wagon got STOLEN from valet ?,” Lana wrote. “Booooo ? @erewhon & @equinox for having no cameras in the time of AI for the parking lot for valet cars. I’m still in complete denial that they would allow such poor security at places that cost so much ?”

She also used the post to thank the platform Passes for their help and to direct fans to her subscription site for more details on the incident.

The G-Wagon is a high-end luxury vehicle, with newer models typically starting at around $150,000. We hope Rusev and Lana are able to recover their stolen vehicle.