Rusev Ready To Hurt John Cena As Potential Final Opponent

Questions continue to loom about John Cena’s impending retirement, including who will be his final opponent in the ring. With the career of one of wrestling’s great set to wrap up this December, there’s no shortage of people worthy of giving the ‘Unseen-Seventeen’ his final farewell.

In an interview with Box Catch, Rusev was asked about being John’s final opponent. The former U.S. Champion vowed that if he is the last man to face John Cena, the wrestler-turned actor would be left worse for wear.

“Will I hurt him? Yes, sir. Will I beat him? Yes, sir. So maybe I’m not going to be an appropriate opponent for a farewell John Cena because you’re going to hurt him too much.”

Rusev arrived on WWE’s main roster in 2014 and boasted a year-long undefeated streak that was eventually broken by John at WrestleMania 31. Just as Cena helped put Rusev on the map on WWE TV, the Bulgarian is ready to wipe Cena off of it.

“He started my career, now I can end his, which is going to be very appropriate and—and karma always strikes back, you know, at the end of the day.”

Rusev called the idea a “great passing of the torch” and the idea isn’t without merit. John has already faced former rivals on his retirement tour including CM Punk, Randy Orton, and R-Truth. With a match against Brock Lesnar mere weeks away, it is clear that Cena isn’t opposed to facing those he’s battled before.

Rusev returned to WWE earlier this year and has estblished his dominance with a hard-hitting feud with Sheamus. Now, the Bulgarian has his eyes on giving John Cena a fitting, albeit brutal, sendoff this December.