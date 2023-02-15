RVD Details Promo That Made Him Big Fan Of John Cena

RVD was one of the guys that feuded with John Cena during his rise to superstardom and helped the Cenation Leader get to the next level. The ECW legend was an industry veteran by the time he first shared the ring with Cena. The 16-time world champion, however, still made him a fan with his mic skills.

The Whole F’n Show recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet. He first reflected on his time with WWE and talked about his infamous One Night Stand encounter with the Hollywood star. Going back further in time, RVD remembered another similar night when John Cena got booed by the crowd, but he managed to turn it around:

“I did see him get booed by the whole crowd before. That was in Wales. That was early in my WWE days. So I don’t know probably 2003 or 2004 seems like, I don’t know, but I was shocked. Because I hadn’t seen that before at that point. Everyone [was like] ‘boo’ and then he got on the microphone. He cut this promo. He said ‘You can boo me. Yeah, keep it up. Let’s go.’

RVD continued: “He was like, ‘That’s what we want, man. As long as you’re screaming and you’re voicing your opinion. That means you’re ready to go and that you’re ready for wrestling.’ He was like ‘That’s all we want either way. We wanna make sure you’re having a good time. So keep it up.’ He turned them and made me a much bigger fan of his at that moment. I was like ‘Wow, he knows how to turn the whole crowd that hated him into loving him in two minutes.'”

