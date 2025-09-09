Hall of Famer Reveals Scrapped Plans For John Cena Match During His Retirement Run

John Cena could have faced another former rival.

The Cenation Leader has wrestled a total of 12 matches in his retirement tour so far in 2025, squaring off against a number of his former opponents such as CM Punk and Randy Orton.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ring, RVD revealed that he was also supposed to be on the list. According to Mr. Monday Night, he was talking to the WWE officials about facing the Cenation Leader this year, before his latest injury killed those plans:

“Let me tell you this, I wanted to be one of the return matches for John Cena and his retirement tour. I was talking to them. There was a lot of interest; without giving away too many details, we were probably going to do it. Then I broke my heels.”

RVD and John Cena shared the ring on many occasions in the early 2000s. Their most famous encounter came at the One Night Stand PPV in 2006, where Cena defended the World Heavyweight Championship against the ECW original while battling a hostile crowd.

The former ECW champion suffered a double heel fracture back in April this year, which has kept him out of action ever since. He also provided a health update during the interview, saying that he’s been seeing improvement but is nowhere near making an in-ring return.