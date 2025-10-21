Samantha Irvin Says She Has A Two-Year Non-Compete Clause With WWE

Samantha Irvin parted ways with WWE in October 2024, ending her time as a ring announcer on WWE TV and at PLEs. Irvin hasn’t appeared for another wrestling promotion since then, and fans shouldn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Irvin recently reached the one-year anniversary of her decision to leave WWE. On X, Irvin shared that she has “one year left on my non-compete,” sharing that she has been dealing with a two-year clause. Irvin said she loves and misses wrestling fans and hopes to see them soon.

One year down, one year left on my non-compete! Can’t wait ? I hope you enjoy my songs in the meantime and look back on all the memories as fondly as I do! Love & miss you all and remember- I NEVER left FOR music, I am music. Hope to see you soon….. https://t.co/s49iLDSipf — Samantha (The Bomb) (@SamanthaTheBomb) October 21, 2025

This non-compete clause is far longer than what typically awaits talent who leave WWE. While Irvin chose to leave, talent who are released are typically subjected to either a 30-day non-compete clause if cut from WWE NXT, or a 90-day clause if they’re cut from the main roster.

WWE parted ways with Andrade recently, and it has been reported that the former WWE Speed Champion may be blocked from performing elsewhere for a year. These examples demonstrate how WWE continues to evolve its handling of talent under TKO Group Holdings.

Many believe Irvin will join her husband Ricochet in AEW, and Irvin has already been referenced on AEW programming. Whatever the future holds for Samantha Irvin in pro wrestling, fans will have to wait at least another year to find out.