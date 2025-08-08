Watch: What Happened With Sami Zayn After SmackDown From Montreal Went Off Air

A lot happened after this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, went off air.

The main event of the show saw John Cena teaming up with Cody Rhodes to square off against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. This came after the Cenation Leader accepted the YouTuber’s challenge for a match at the upcoming Clash In Paris PPV earlier in the night.

Paul ended up low-blowing John, causing the tag team match to end in DQ. The two PPV opponents went through the entrance area while trading blows after the bell, and they weren’t seen again. McIntyre at the ringside unleashed a brutal attack on Rhodes and he was the last one standing tall as the broadcast ended.

What Happened After SmackDown

Cody Rhodes was helped up by the security and medical after the show went off air. The Undisputed WWE Champion was able to get back on his own.

There were two dark matches that took place after the broadcast. The first saw Bayley taking on Raquel Rodriguez in a singles bout which the horsewoman won.

Hometown star Sami Zayn came out after this to address the crowd. He was attacked by El Grande Americano however, resulting in an impromptu match which Zayn won. The Canadian star then spoke to the crowd for a while and also brought a kid in the ring to end the night.