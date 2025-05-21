Sami Zayn Picks Non-WWE Duo As Wrestling’s Best Tag Team

Sami Zayn has shared the ring with some of the greatest tag-teams in WWE, but his choice for the greatest duo never competed in the promotion. On X, Mark Briscoe reflected on the anniversary of his and Jay’s wrestling debut. This earned a response from Zayn, who picked the Briscoes over the likes of the Hardyz, the Dudleyz, the Usos, the New Day and others as wrestling’s greatest team.

In terms of actual output and body of work over time, I say best tag team of all time. https://t.co/F61boPqmXh — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 21, 2025

Mark and Jay are 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions, a record number within the promotion. The pair also held the TNA World Tag Team Championships, GHC’s Junior Heavweight Tag Team Titles, and the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

The Briscoes as a tag team came to a tragic end in 2023, when Jay was killed in a car accident mere minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. Now, Mark has continued on, showcasing his brother’s legacy, albeit as a singles competitor.