Sami Zayn, U.S. Title
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Sami Zayn Joins Exclusive Club After WWE U.S. Title Win

by Thomas Lowson

Sami Zayn is the new WWE United States Champion, adding another title win to the legacy of the Canadian Superstar. Not only has Zayn etched his name in the history books along men like Race, Cena, Flair, Ambrose, and others, but he’s also become the fifth member of a very exclusive club.

The Canadian Zayn won the U.S. Title in Lyon, France, making him the fifth wrestler born outside the U.S. to win the U.S. Title outside the U.S. The first was Kensuke Sazaki, who won the WCW U.S. Title in his native Japan in 1995. Five years later, Canada’s Lance Storm would win the WCW U.S. Title during a WCW event in the United Kingdom.

When the title became part of WWE, these unique title changes continued. In 2010, Bret Hart shocked fans by winning the gold, and the Canadian icon did so in his home country. Canada was also home to Shinsuke Nakamura’s title win at Survivor Series: Toronto in 2024, where the Japanese star dethroned LA Knight.

Now, Zayn had added his name to this list, proving that one doesn’t need to be from the U.S. to capture the star-spangled strap. It remains to be seen how far he goes as the new U.S. Champion.

H/T to @WrestleStatcast for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News