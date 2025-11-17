Sami Zayn Continues Johnny Knoxville Feud After Jackass Star Marries

It’s been over three years since Johnny Knoxville triumphed over Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, but Zayn hasn’t moved on yet. On social media, it was revealed that Knoxville has married director, producer and screenwriter Emily Ting. In a rebuttal, Zayn said that he’s met Emily and believes she is far too good for his nemesis.

I’ve met Emily and can confidently say she is 10,000x too good for this chump. https://t.co/oDupOdWHQX — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 18, 2025

Zayn and Knoxville collided at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 in an Anything Goes match that Knoxville would win. The Jackass star used many of his tricks from his hit show, including a giant hand to take Zayn down. The finish saw Knoxville get the victory after trapping Zayn in a giant mousetrap.

Zayn isn’t the only name who is keeping this feud alive. In May 2024, Knoxville went undercover at Zayn’s comedy show for Netflix Is A Joke. That same month, Knoxville took aim at Zayn on social media with a series of barbs on social media.

While Zayn and Knoxville may be ‘adversaries,’ it’s clear the pair have a great deal of respect for one another. Zayn has said that the Knoxville match may be his favorite of his entire career. Given that Sami’s career includes multiple title wins, highlights both in and out of WWE, and a WrestleMania main event, this is a huge claim.

Now, Knoxville is ready to make the most of this new chapter of his life as a married man. As for Zayn, he will continue to goad the Jackass star while remaining a talented part of WWE’s roster.