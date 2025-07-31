Sami Zayn Wishes There Was More ‘Recent Steam’ To His Feud With Karrion Kross

Sami Zayn wishes he had gotten more time to develop his story with Karrion Kross.

The wrestling veteran spoke to the Toronto Sun recently to promote his upcoming SummerSlam match. He talked about things such as the passing of Hulk Hogan, his memories of wrestling before joining WWE, and more.

Talking about the build for his upcoming match with Kross, Zayn discussed how he has been interacting with the former NXT Champion since the beginning of the year. Despite that, Sami wishes that they would have been given a little bit more screen time together to make their feud more interesting:

“Well, it’s funny because for as much of a slow burn as it has been, like I’ve kind of been loosely attached to him for almost the entire year. I’d have to go back and see when our first interaction is, but it would probably be, towards the beginning of this year. So, [it] really is something that’s been slowly, slowly simmering for, I don’t know, probably close to six, seven, eight months. I really don’t know. But all this to say, despite that I kind of wish there was a little bit more recent steam on it.”

‘Made People More Intrigued’: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn also discussed Karrion Kross’ recent rise in popularity despite his limited screen time. He explained that fans want to see what the heavyweight star can do with a proper opportunity: