Sami Zayn Says WWE U.S. Title Reign Was One of His Favorites

Sami Zayn’s time as WWE United States Champion has come to an end, but the Canadian is grateful for his time with the gold. On X, Zayn shared that his reign was great and memorable thanks to the quality of the matches he had.

“Been reflecting on my run as US Champion. One of my favorite things I’ve done in WWE. 8 weeks, 8 very different opponents, 8 bangers in a row. It’s hard to do something great. In the age of content, it’s even harder to do something memorable. It felt like this was both. Grateful.”

Been reflecting on my run as US Champion. One of my favorite things I’ve done in WWE. 8 weeks, 8 very different opponents, 8 bangers in a row.

It’s hard to do something great. In the age of content, it’s even harder to do something memorable. It felt like this was both. Grateful. pic.twitter.com/l3pg9ju4DA — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 30, 2025

Zayn won the gold from Solo Sikoa during the August 29, episode of SmackDown, which took place in Lyon, France. The following week, Sami would reintroduce the U.S. Title open challenge, though his first title defense against John Cena ended in a no contest thanks to Brock Lesnar. Sami’s other title matches saw him face Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes, Je’Von Evans, Aleister Black, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Zayn’s reign was ended by Ilja Dragunov during the October 17, edition of SmackDown. While Zayn’s reign was relatively brief, it did put Sami one step closer to WWE’s Grand Slam. Now, all Zayn needs is a WWE World Championship reign to enter the Grand Slam.

Sami Zayn’s time as U.S. Champion will always be special to the Canadian and he believes what he did during his reign will be remembered by fans. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Sami Zayn.