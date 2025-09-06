Sami Zayn Revives WWE U.S. Title Open Challenge With John Cena’s Blessing

The U.S. Title will be on the line each and every week for as long as Sami Zayn is champion, as confirmed during SmackDown. Amid Cena’s promo, Zayn interrupted, earning boos from the Chicago crowd. Zayn wants to be a fighting champion like Cena was and give opportunities to up and coming talent, and shared that he wanted to bring back the US Title Open Challenge, but wanted Cena’s blessing.

Cena gave his blessing, calling it a great idea. Cena also shared that he’d be the first person to answer the open challenge, kicking off a U.S. Title match between the two.

John introduced the hugely-popular open challenge during his reign in 2015, his first reign with the gold in a decade. Zayn made his main roster debut by answering John’s challenge in Montreal, though suffered an injury during the match. Cena would have two reigns that year, which were ended by Seth Rollins and Alberto Del Rio.

Now, Sami will give Superstars a chance to take the gold from him and showcase the talent of the WWE roster. It remains to be seen how long Sami will be able to hold the gold given how title matches will be coming fast for the United States Champion.