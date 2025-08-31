Sami Zayn Eyes WWE Grand Slam After U.S. Title Win

New WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn already has his sets on his next accolade after winning the star-spangled strap on SmackDown. In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Zayn reflected on his title victory over Solo Sikoa.

“This whole time in my life, it’s [been] something very special. It means so much to me. It’s hard to put into words. I think it’s a lot of validation.”

While Zayn now holds a title in WWE, he continues to have an eye on a WWE World Championship. Such a win would put Zayn among those holding the modern-day Grand Slam, a fact not lost on the Canadian.

“This right here is validation. It’s vindication. Now, if and when I eventually do get that World Championship, I’ll be a Grand Slam Champion.”

The WWE Grand Slam sees a Superstar hit a World title, tag title, and both the Intercontinental and United States titles. Zayn is just one title away after the following wins.

1st Intercontinental Title: Elimination Chamber 2020, beating Braun Strowman

Tag Team Championship: WrestleMania 39, with Kevin Owens, beating The Usos

United States Title: WWE SmackDown, beating Solo Sikoa

Zayn has challenged for a World Championship in the past, but has yet to capture the gold. Now, the U.S. Champion is more determined than ever to carve his name in the records as a Grand Slam Champion.