Sami Zayn Eyes WWE Grand Slam After U.S. Title Win

by Thomas Lowson

New WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn already has his sets on his next accolade after winning the star-spangled strap on SmackDown. In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Zayn reflected on his title victory over Solo Sikoa.

This whole time in my life, it’s [been] something very special. It means so much to me. It’s hard to put into words. I think it’s a lot of validation.”

While Zayn now holds a title in WWE, he continues to have an eye on a WWE World Championship. Such a win would put Zayn among those holding the modern-day Grand Slam, a fact not lost on the Canadian.

“This right here is validation. It’s vindication. Now, if and when I eventually do get that World Championship, I’ll be a Grand Slam Champion.”

The WWE Grand Slam sees a Superstar hit a World title, tag title, and both the Intercontinental and United States titles. Zayn is just one title away after the following wins.

  • 1st Intercontinental Title: Elimination Chamber 2020, beating Braun Strowman
  • Tag Team Championship: WrestleMania 39, with Kevin Owens, beating The Usos
  • United States Title: WWE SmackDown, beating Solo Sikoa

Zayn has challenged for a World Championship in the past, but has yet to capture the gold. Now, the U.S. Champion is more determined than ever to carve his name in the records as a Grand Slam Champion.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

